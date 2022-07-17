  • Sunday, 17th July, 2022

Light Has Come to Osun, Says Atiku in Congratulatory Message to Adeleke

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke on his victory in the Osun governorship electìon.

Atiku also congratulated the people of the state for proving that power indeed belongs to the people.

 “Light has come to Osun. Congratulations, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, on a well-fought victory. 

“Also, hearty congratulations to the PDP family and all stakeholders who came together to make this possible. Most importantly, congratulations to the great people of Osun State for proving that power indeed belongs to the people,” Atiku wrote.

Adeleke was declared winner of the election by the Independent Electoral Commission Sunday morning. He polled 403,371 votes to defeat the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, who polled 375,927.

