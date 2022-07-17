High Society Celebrates Ageless Fashionista, Abah Folawiyo at 80 

Society Watch

Ageless beauty and fashionista, Chief AbahFolawiyo, otherwise known as SisiAbah, is undoubtedly a showstopper any day.

Her aura commands attention and respect. If you are not drawn to her commanding dress sense, you are sure to be stopped in your tracks by her graceful steps.

The wife of businessman and philanthropist, the late Baba Adinni of Yorubaland, WahabIyandaFolawiyo, she hit the limelight, gracing the covers of some popular newspapers and magazines. With her delectable fashion style, Folawiyo, owner of the upscale fashion outfit, Labenella, has clothed top celebrities in and outside the country.

Little wonder many celebrities and society top shots will come out to celebrate one of the pillars of Nigeria’s high society when she clocks 80 on Friday, July 22, 2022.

As gathered by Society Watch, to celebrate the milestone birthday, his beloved son, SegunAwolowo, with Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, as well as other close friends of the super fashion matron, are already gearing up to paint Lagos red with one-of-its-kind celebrations.

It was revealed that the birthday shindig will take place in her palatial residence at OyinkanAbayomi Drive, Ikoyi Lagos.

The remarkable life of the super socialite has always been a subject of perpetual fascination after establishing herself in Nigeria as a fashion icon to cheer. She is one of the iconic names that headlined the Nigerian fashion industry back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, spearheading a fashion revolution that embraced the beauty of our local Ankara fabric that has, today, become a favourite of all.

As a result of her peerless charm and remarkable presence, Folawiyo leaves a deep impression on everyone she meets. Despite approaching the eighth floor in the stage of life, the grand dame is showing no sign of slowing down. It is not surprising, therefore, that others are honoured to have made her acquaintance in times past and are willing to turn the country on its head as they celebrate her 80th birthday.

Folawiyo’s passion and commitment to fashion are such that she designs from her heart, rather than from her head. And so she puts a lot of loving effort into every design at Labanella, making sure that what she makes for people is what she would wear herself. She founded Labanella Creations between 1978 and 1981.

The outfit, one of the foremost and most successful in the country, became a pacesetter and has participated in fashion shows in some of the world’s major fashion capitals, such as London, Paris and New York. In 1986, the fashion outfit staged shows in many West African countries in a project known as “Labanella Goes Ecowest”. As gathered, this innovation was well applauded far and wide as this further established her as one of the greatest fashion icons in the country.