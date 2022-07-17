For Funke Fowler, Beautiful Times are Here

It is a cliche but it must be said: tough times don’t last, but tough people do. This is the situation with Funke Fowler and her husband, AigbovbioiseAig-Imoukhuede. After many moons spent wondering when true love will come, it is now obvious that the daughter of former Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, and wife of the younger brother of the super banker and former MD of Access Bank, Aig-Imoukhuede, have found each other to be correspondingly suited to the entreaty of this true love.

A few weeks ago, Funke was seen enjoying herself during an event. The event, which was held to commemorate the 60th wedding anniversary of the parents of Access Bank Group major-domo character, Herbert Wigwe, saw some of the most prestigious Nigerians gathered and clinked glasses. Among these individuals, Funke stood out because of her beauty and a glow that tells the observant spectator that she is having the best marriage she could have possibly dreamt up.

Everybody knows that marriage is that field that many people never get right, even after spending years in it or having it with different people. For Fowler’s daughter, she had to go through one marriage before finding what can only be described as the right person. Her union to Abiodun Kuku, son of the late business tycoon and OgbeniOja of Ijebu, Bayo Kuku, fell apart after only two years. This was in spite of the many promises exchanged during a very luxurious wedding ceremony.

Then came the period of healing. And afterwards, Aig-Imoukhuede came in all his glory and stole the heart of Funke, letting it beat once again, and strengthening it with beats from his own heart.

People really should take a note from Aig-Imoukhuede’s leaf about how to keep a beautiful woman happy. And what a blessing for Funke to be married to the authentic love of her life.