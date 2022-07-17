Fond Memories of Mena Joseph Edgar

This Monday, it will be two years. Two years since she looked into my eyes and said, ‘Duke, take me away from here’. Those were the last words she said to me and as I turned to walk away, my heart sank. The doctors called the next morning and I knew that was it. I went to see her lifeless but still very beautiful body in the ICU unit of that useless hospital.

She was still very beautiful, her lips pursed and her skin shining. She just left Alvin and I and I stood there with Alvin calling me that same moment she passed.

“Dad, is mum ok?” He asked. “Please tell me she is ok.”

How would I tell the then 12-year-old that she had just passed?

I said, “she is sleeping.”

Two years later, the pain is still fresh. She was with me for 22 years. How do you forget 22 years? We lost two children and Alvin stayed. But today she is gone. They say, get over it. I cannot. I am sorry I have to drag you guys into this every year but this is the only way I know how to mourn.

I loved her and still do love her. It is not easy and will never be easy. I will go to her grave tomorrow morning and just stand there and cry. That’s all. I’ll cry again. Thanks.