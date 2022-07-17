Efficacy Construction signs Golf Course Development Partnership With UK-based Firm

Nigeria’s leading real estate company, Efficacy Construction has partnered with UK-based engineering and technical consulting firm, Practique Solutions Limited, for the design and development of the Golf Course for its newly unveiled project, Peaks Resort and Golf Course, in Lakowe, Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

The project, which covers almost 40 hectares of land in a premium environment, comprises a golf course, luxurious sites and serviced plots, an artificial lake, a five-star resort and top-notch infrastructures including quality underground drainage systems, access to clean water, 24/7 CCTV, good road connections, internet systems, recreational areas and more notably, a secured environment.

The Managing Director/CEO of Efficacy, Dr Oyeleke Ajiboye described Peak Resorts and Golf Course as a one-of-a-kind project aimed at providing not just luxury, but also sustainable living, as it is situated in an area with a serene natural environment, with provisions to promote and preserve the green scenery of the area.

He added that the predominantly residential project, which is in reasonable proximity to the Lekki-Epe expressway, with spaces reserved for commercial purposes, has a flexible payment plan, where investors can make an initial deposit, and spread the payment over 6-12 months.

The company is also working closely with the Lagos State Government to ensure that investors/subscribers get expedited building approval for their buildings project.

On the inspiration behind the project he said, “Through the years, Efficacy has been driven by integrity and excellence, as we work to provide Nigerians with quality in the real estate industry.

“With the country’s current economic situation, we decided to devise a plan that will not only give Nigerians access to quality living but quality living in a cost-effective/ sustainable way”.

He also stated that the company is seeking to partner with a hospitality firm to build a five-star resort as part of the project.

Efficacy Construction is a leading building construction company recognised as a formidable and enviable construction firm in the real estate sphere.

Through its productive journey of 14 years, Efficacy has relentlessly grown to be committed to meeting and satisfying one of the most fundamental desires on the hierarchy of human needs, shelter.

