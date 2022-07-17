  • Sunday, 17th July, 2022

Edo Speaker Congratulates Adeleke

 Speaker of Edo  House of Assembly, Mr Marcus Onobun has congratulated PDP governor-elect of Osun, Sen. Ademola Adeleke.

Onobun’s congratulatory message is  contained in a statement on Sunday in Benin.

He said Adeleke’s victory was attributable to hardwork and party unity in the struggle to win the election.

“The victory at the poll shows that when PDP comes together in unity, victory is easy as a house divided against itself cannot stand.

“With the present economic situation it is clear that Osun people  decided to change the narrative through the ballot and vote PDP for better progress, societal growth and development,” he said.

The speaker thanked the people  of Osun for their wise choice, adding that the state was on the threshold to greatness.

He also congratulated the PDP family and all stakeholders who worked together to make the victory possible.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeleke won the July 16, governorship election after defeating incubent Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of APC and others. (NAN) 

