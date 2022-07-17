Edo Speaker Congratulates Adeleke

Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Mr Marcus Onobun has congratulated PDP governor-elect of Osun, Sen. Ademola Adeleke.

Onobun’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement on Sunday in Benin.

He said Adeleke’s victory was attributable to hardwork and party unity in the struggle to win the election.

“The victory at the poll shows that when PDP comes together in unity, victory is easy as a house divided against itself cannot stand.

“With the present economic situation it is clear that Osun people decided to change the narrative through the ballot and vote PDP for better progress, societal growth and development,” he said.

The speaker thanked the people of Osun for their wise choice, adding that the state was on the threshold to greatness.

He also congratulated the PDP family and all stakeholders who worked together to make the victory possible.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeleke won the July 16, governorship election after defeating incubent Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of APC and others. (NAN)