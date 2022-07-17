Dillz Spins Summer Season with ‘Kelegbe’ 

Fast-rising Afro-fusion singer, Adekanbi Adedamola, popularly known as Dillz has returned to the fore with a dancehall spinner dubbed, ‘Kelegbe’. The singer, who recently released his EP ‘Euphoria’ reignites the summer groove with this new bop.

“I just wanted to make something everyone can play and dance to”, Dillz says, explaining the inspiration behind the record. The song is an invigorating blend of Amapiano and Afro-pop. With its percussion and signature log drums, it evokes and allures at once.

Dillz has been consistent since he released the Euphoria EP in 2020, following up with gems like ‘Oga Nla’, ‘Take Off’ and ‘Hold Me’ featuring Oyedele. His sound blends a rap attitude with melodious afrobeats flow.

Produced by Rage, and Dawie, ‘Kelegbe’ has caught the internet’s attention, as it has found activity as a soundtrack to funny, dramatic internet skits. In only two weeks, Kelegbe has gathered over 500,000 views on Tiktok and more than 300,000 plays on streaming platforms. Charting 56 on Shazam worldwide,

Dillz also reveals that he is set to release a compilation album later this year.