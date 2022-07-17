  • Sunday, 17th July, 2022

Bassey Close to Record Ajax Switch

Sport | 2 hours ago

Nigeria and Glasgow Rangers’ Calvin Bassey has moved closer to a record transfer to Ajax Amsterdam.

Ajax are prepared to pay the Scottish club €20million plus an additional five Million Euros of add-ons.

According to espn.nl, a transfer had been in the air for a few days, but things are now moving forward. 

Bassey, who reached the Europa League final with Rangers, has not been included in the selection for the exhibition game against Blackpool. He gets the chance to complete his transition. 

The clubs are approaching an agreement; Rangers wants to see €25million before releasing their prized Super Eagles defender but Ajax have so far tabled €20 Million.

It seems that they will come to a deal because Bassey himself would like to make the switch to Ajax so that he can play the UEFA Champions League next season.

