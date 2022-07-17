Adeleke Wins Boluwaduro LG

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Saturday’s Osun Governorship Election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has won in Boluwaduro local government polling 5,860 votes to defeat his closest rival, Govenor Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, who scored 5,649.

Candidates of the Labour Party, Hon Lasun Yusuf, and Social Democratic Party, Oyegoke Omigbadun scored 09 and 03 votes respectively.