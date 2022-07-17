  • Sunday, 17th July, 2022

2023: ECWA Launches ‘Operation Show Your PVC’

Nigeria | 29 mins ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has joined other denominations in Nigeria to launch Operation Show Your Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) by its members during Sunday worship services across the country.

In a letter signed by the ECWA General Secretary, Rev. Yunusa Nmadu Jnr, and addressed to all its District Church Council (DCC) chairmen and secretaries, the church urged all its pastors to ensure enforcement of the directive.

The letter titled ‘The Forthcoming 2023 General Elections in Nigeria’, was read on Sunday by the Secretary of the ECWA Goodnews, G.R.A, Katsina, Katsina State during worship service.

The church explained that the directive does not mean that members without their PVCs should not be allowed into congregational halls but should be encouraged and mobilised to register and obtain their PVCs ahead of the forthcoming polls.

The letter read in part: “In view of the high stakes in regard to the 2023 general election in Nigeria, I write on behalf of the ECWA executive to request that beginning from Sunday, 26th June, 2022, pastors in all our churches should begin Operation Show Your Permanent Voter’s Card by members during the Sunday worship services.

“However, this does not mean that members without their PVCs should not be allowed to attend church service but should be encouraged and mobilised to register and obtain their PVCs.”

The ECWA admonished all its churches to help in facilitating the registration of members by making a special arrangement with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials “if it is possible to register such members on the church premises”.

It expressed optimism and prayed that the information would be adequately disseminated to all its local churches across the country.

