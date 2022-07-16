Wilshere Hands Two Nigerian Descents Start in His First Arsenal Start

Jack Wilshere handed starts two players of Nigerian descent in the form of goalkeeper Brian Okonkwo and Ethan Nwaneri in his first game in charge as Arsenal U18s boss – a pre-season fixture against non-league side Hendon at

Silver Jubilee Park on Friday evening.

Wilshere was appointed head coach of the Gunners U18 squad four days ago, shortly after calling time on his footballing career.

Brian is the younger brother of Arsenal first teamer Arthur Okonkwo and is in the first year of his scholarship, while Nwaneri is a midfielder who has been tipped for big things having made his competitive debut for the U18s while still a schoolboy.

David Diedhiou slotted in at the back post to give the Southern League Premier Division South club the lead but Green’s close range effort brought the game back to parity

Alexei Rojas replaced Okonkwo at halftime and his replacement did well to keep the score level as Arsenal were forced to play with ten men following the dismissal of Bradley Ibrahim in the first half.

Young professional Henry Timi Davies and first year scholar Chido Obi were left out of the first matchday squad announced by Wilshere.

Arsenal U18s will continue their pre-season preparations with a training camp in Edinburgh, playing friendlies against Hearts and Hibernian.