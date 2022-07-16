Tension As  Angry Youths Shut ConOil Facility in Bayelsa

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





There is rising tension in Koluama community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State following the invasion and shutting down of crude oil facilities operated by ConOil Producing Limited by angry youths over alleged non-implementation of Memorandum of Understanding with host communities.

It was gathered yesterday that the oil facility known as Ango 2 field and operated by Conoil since 2013, has a crude oil production capacity of over 30,000 barrels per day.

The aggrieved indigenes including women, youths, and elders, caught security personnel stationed on the facilities unaware and invaded the facility with placards with inscription such as ‘No MoU, No Crude oil exploration’, ‘ConOil pack, and go, we are tired of suffering’ and ‘Koluama people are suffering’, demanded the shutdown of operations at the facility.

The decision of the aggrieved community indigenes were also backed by the members of the Koluama Oil and Gas Committee, insisting that the oil multinational have failed in the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding by Conoil, which spelt out social obligations of the oil firm to its host communities.

The Chairman Koluama Clan Oil and Gas Committee, Chief Jonathan Amabebe, who spoke to THISDAY from the breached oil facilities, said some of the community’s demands includes, clean-up of oil spill sites in the various communities and carrying out medical outreach to communities affected by oil spill.

Others include the issuance of employment letter to one of the community’s qualified indigenes, who was successful in Conoil’s last employment exercise in 2015 and award of contract across the five host communities, in Koluama Clan, namely, Tamazo, Koluama 1, Koluama 2, Olobia and Kalaweiama, embedded in the MoU amongst others.

Also speaking on the development, the Technical Assistant to Special Adviser to the Governor on Oil and Gas, Prince Tare Ekubo, said that despite several warnings from the community, intervention by government, meetings and letters sent to Conoil, to ensure that the relationship by both parties does not degenerate, the oil company has refused to implement those decisions which angered the community into taking such the action.

He however, said the Bayelsa State Government will engage both parties to resolve the lingering issues once and for all.