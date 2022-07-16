Soludo Seeks N100bn Loan as Assembly Passes Revised 2022 Budget





Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has written to the state House of Assembly seeking the approval of a loan of 100 billion naira for the state.

The loan facility, according to the letter, will be for construction and refurbishment of key infrastructure in the State.

The governor’s letter, dated July 5, 2022, was read at the plenary yesterday by the Speaker, Hon. Uche Okafor.

The Speaker said, “Mr. Governor, was seeking approval to secure a N100 billion Global Limit Multiple Term Loan Facility for the construction and refurbishment of key infrastructure in the state.

“The letter is referred to the House Committee on Public Accounts for consideration.

“They would report to the House on Thursday, July 21, (next week Thursday).”

Meanwhile, the lawmakers, yesterday, passed the state 2022 Revised Appropriation Bill of N169.6 billion.

The approval came more than 55 days after Governor Soludo presented the bill to the Assembly for approval.

The passage followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, led by Hon. Obinna Emeneka, during plenary.

While presenting the report, Emeneka (Anambra East Constituency), said that the revised budget was made up of N108 billion capital expenditure and N61.3 billion recurrent expenditure.

He said, “After thorough scrutiny and review, we recommend that the size of the 2022 Revised Budget be retained except for little adjustments in some ministries, departments and agencies’ allocation.

“That the sum of N169,621,744,131 be approved for the service of the Anambra State Government for the year ending, December 31, 2022, and for related purposes.

“The committee also recommends that subsequently, projects and contractors be specified and funds should be released to MDAs to ensure effective budget performance,” the chairman said.

The Speaker of the House, Okafor commended the committee for thorough scrutiny of the budget while he conducted a voice vote for the adoption of the report.

After the passage of the bill, the Speaker directed the Acting Clerk of the House, Mrs. Esther Anaetoh, to send a copy of the bill to Soludo for his assent.