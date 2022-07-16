SenexPay Moves To Support Innovative Products, Tech

The Managing Director of Senex Group, Orhosere Okeoghene, has said one of his subsidiaries, SenexPay, is set to support innovative products. While fielding questions from pressmen recently said “Access to data flows is becoming increasingly important as technology improves the quantity and quality of data sources. These ever-increasing volumes of data which are now the fifth and arguably the fastest-changing aspect of production will determine a company’s capacity to meet customer expectations”

He added: “To be competitive, incumbents will have to rethink their data strategy, striking a fine balance between sharing data with coalitions and maintaining strict control over proprietary data.

“Orhosere Okeoghene created Senex Group, in 2016 that has subsequently birthed several sister companies. Hence a multidimensional sector. Billing, payments, and remittances are among the brand’s services, as it is often used for international currency transactions, purchases, and repayment. Retailers, people, and companies, on the other hand, can carry out crypto activities, receive money, make payments, and transact businesses.

“However, the Nigeria-based primary financial firm is a bitcoin trading platform that has smoothly legitimized bitcoin as a financial instrument, which seemed practically unthinkable a few years ago. However, the company aims to make currency exchange and remittance as simple as possible, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of discussions about Nigerian financial institutions.

“To conclude, we believe the brand raises a round, as SenexPay is well on her way to securing her first round of funding, which will be used to support innovative products and technology, adoption rate and prevalence, authorizations, and compliance with regulations, through a series of A-list dynasty,” he concluded.