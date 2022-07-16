Prunedge CEO Wins African Prize for Leadership Excellence 

Prunedge Chief Executive Officer, Joel Ogunsola, has been honoured at the third edition of the Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF) for his impact on advancing technology in Nigeria.

Ogunsola, who is also the Founder and Director for Development at Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative (Tech4dev) – a non-profit social enterprise that creates access to decent work and entrepreneurship opportunities for Africans through digital skills empowerment and advocacy, has been at the forefront of bridging the digital technology skills gap while enabling businesses and governments digitize their processes and contributing to their growth and overall African digital economy.

Each year, the RAYLF recognises 100 youths through the Global Outreach Initiative of His Imperial Majesty (H.I.M), Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife, and its Grand Patron,former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR, and is focused on unveiling the greatness of Africa’s future by inspiring, celebrating and empowering its brightest young leaders who have made an immeasurable impact in society.

Ogunsola stressed his commitment to creating democratised opportunities for young underserved Africans, providing a convergence of innovation and sustainable development by dedicating the award to every single person who made it possible, while giving heartfelt thanks to His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and organisers of the Royal African Award for the recognition.

“A very big thank you to everyone who continues to make all the work we do possible. I am super grateful and look forward to continuing to deepen the impact we make in Africa and around the world! We’ve got so much more to accomplish.”

Other top Nigerians awarded included Edvant Edge Africa CEO, Louis Adekola, Red Media CEO, Adebola Williams, Sycamore CEO, Babatunde Akin Moses, BUA Group Head of Corporate Communications, O’tega Ogra.