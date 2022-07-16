Police Arrest Two Kuje Prison Escapees in Katsina 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have arrested two escapees of the Kuje Correctional Centre in Danmusa and Bakori local government areas of the state.

The rearrested inmates- Kamala Lawal Abubakar, 33, and Abdulkadir Musa, 30-year-old – were nabbed by the police operatives at different criminal hideouts in the local governments.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, while parading the escapees alongside other suspects, said Abubakar was arrested at a criminals’ enclave in Unguwar Sale Quarters of Danmusa while Musa was apprehended in Bakori town.

He explained that the duo were nabbed in their respective hideouts on Thursday and Friday respectively following intelligence reports received by the divisional police officers of the councils.

Isah, a superintendent of police, explained that in the course of investigation, the suspects confessed to have escaped from Kuje Custodian Centre, Abuja, during the recent invasion of the medium prison by heavy armed hoodlums suspected to be terrorists.

He added that after preliminary and thorough investigation by the Command, the suspected escapees would be handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service for further necessary action.

He said, “On 14/07/2022 at about 1800hrs, based on credible information, DPO Danmusa, and team carried out raids at suspected criminal hideouts in Danmusa LGA and succeeded in arresting one Kamala Lawal Abubakar, aged 33yrs of Unguwar Sale Quarters, Danmusa LGA, a suspected fugitive from Kuje prison, Abuja.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have escaped from Kuje Prison, Abuja, during the recent Kuje jailbreak. Some quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp was also recovered in his possession during police search.

“Another Kuje Prison fugitive and escapee, one Abdulkadir Musa, ‘M’, aged 30 years of Bakori has also been apprehended by our men after intelligence reports.”