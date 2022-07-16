Oyetola Votes, Commends INEC for Peaceful Poll

.

Deji Elumoye in Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful conduct of the state gubernatorial poll.

Oyetola, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) cas his vote at 10.55 am after being accredited at polling unit 01ward one at Local Authority primary school in Popo area of Iragbiji, Boripe local government area of the state of the living spring.

The governor who spoke with newsmen after casting his vote said reports reaching him had it that the governorship poll is peaceful across the state