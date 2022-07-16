  • Saturday, 16th July, 2022

Oyetola Votes, Commends INEC for Peaceful Poll

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

.

Deji Elumoye in Osogbo 

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful conduct of the state gubernatorial poll.

Oyetola, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) cas his vote at 10.55 am after being accredited at polling unit 01ward one at Local Authority primary school in Popo area of Iragbiji, Boripe local government area of the state of the living spring.

The governor who spoke with newsmen after casting his vote said reports reaching him had it that the governorship poll is peaceful across the state

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.