  • Saturday, 16th July, 2022

Osun: Voting Ends, Collation in Progress

Nigeria | 32 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Osogbo 

The 2023 governorship election in Osun State has ended in most of the 30 local government areas of the State.

Voters on the queue as at 2.30pm when the voting ended in the state of the living spring are still being allowed to vote with policemen standing at the back of the last man on the queues.

The voting exercise which began at 9am is to be followed by sorting of the ballot papers before counting proper will start.

