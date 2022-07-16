  • Saturday, 16th July, 2022

Osun Guber: Voting Commences at 9am

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

*PDP candidate Adeleke votes in Ede

Deji Elumoye and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Voting in the 2023 gubernatorial election in Osun state began Saturday as early as 9am in most parts of the state.

Accreditation of voters commenced by 8.30am with security beefed up in all the polling stations accross the state with the presence of fully armed Civil defence, Army, police officers and other security agencies.

Electoral officers at Ward 10, Unit  13, Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun state are also ready for commencement of voting.

Meanwhile THISDAY noticed large turn out in most of the polling stations.

At St David Anglican middle school,Ode-omu accreditation commenced without any problem. Voters conducted themselves well.

The PDP governorship candidate, Ademola

Adeleke at about 9.12am cast his vote at ward 2,unit  9, Abogunde in Ede South Local government area.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.