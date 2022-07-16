Osun Guber: Voting Commences at 9am

*PDP candidate Adeleke votes in Ede

Deji Elumoye and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Voting in the 2023 gubernatorial election in Osun state began Saturday as early as 9am in most parts of the state.

Accreditation of voters commenced by 8.30am with security beefed up in all the polling stations accross the state with the presence of fully armed Civil defence, Army, police officers and other security agencies.

Electoral officers at Ward 10, Unit 13, Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun state are also ready for commencement of voting.

Meanwhile THISDAY noticed large turn out in most of the polling stations.

At St David Anglican middle school,Ode-omu accreditation commenced without any problem. Voters conducted themselves well.

The PDP governorship candidate, Ademola

Adeleke at about 9.12am cast his vote at ward 2,unit 9, Abogunde in Ede South Local government area.

Details later…