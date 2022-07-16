Latest Headlines
Adaeze Atuegwu: Paving the Way for Other Young Authors
Osun Decides: Oyetola Yet to Vote
Osun Decides: My Party’s Polling Agents Have Compromised, Says APP Candidate
Osun Guber: Voting Commences at 9am
Osun Decides: Oyetola Yet to Vote
Deji Elumoye in Osogbo
Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is yet to cast his vote as at 10.22 am on Saturday.
Oyetola, who is the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, is yet to show up for accreditation at LEA primary school, Popo, Igbaji in Boripe Local Government Area of the state.
He’s expected to vote at polling unit 02, ward one.
Meanwhile, there is large turn out of voters at the polling unit
Details later.