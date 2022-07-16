Osun Decides: Oyetola Yet to Vote

Deji Elumoye in Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is yet to cast his vote as at 10.22 am on Saturday.

Oyetola, who is the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, is yet to show up for accreditation at LEA primary school, Popo, Igbaji in Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

He’s expected to vote at polling unit 02, ward one.

Meanwhile, there is large turn out of voters at the polling unit

Details later.