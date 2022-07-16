  • Saturday, 16th July, 2022

Osun Decides: My Party’s Polling Agents Have Compromised, Says APP Candidate 

Nigeria | 14 mins ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo 

The Osun state governorship candidate of Action Peoples Party (APP), Adeolu Adebayo has urged security agents across the state to disallow all the party’s agents at the polling units. 

Adebayo alleged that his party’s agents across the state have been compromised and hijacked by one of the major political parties in the governorship race. 

The guber candidate told THISDAY on Saturday morning, “It has been discovered that all my party agents across osun state were strangers, I don’t know them and they are never a member of Action Peoples Party(APP).

“This was notice on the passport photograph on my party state agent was not anyone from my party. I start doing my findings to have a proof and discovered yesterday through some of the party members seeing my party agents tags with strange people.

“I further in my investigation to be sure of the allegations that members of the PDP are the one behind this evil act. I therefore request a fast action and approach by the commission of police; never to allow anyone carry APP party agent tags at the polling units across osun state. Arrest should be made in any case of someone seeing carry APP party agents tags.”

