  Saturday, 16th July, 2022

Nonagenarians Vote, Optimistic About Better Nigeria 

Nigeria | 30 mins ago

A 95-year- old Mr Adekunle Benjamin, and Mrs Shabina Oladipo, 90, were at their polling units in Oogi town, Ayedaade Local Government Areas, as early as 7:00am to cast their votes.

Speaking at Unit 7, ward 8, Oogi, Benjamin said he came out early to vote because of his faith in a better Nigeria.

He said he came out as early as 7:00am to cast his vote for his preferred candidate.

Benjamin , who claimed that he had been voting since 1952, said that he also came out to vote for a better economy.

” I am 95 years of age and I had been voting since 1952. I still have faith in this country.

” I am here to exercise my Civic responsibility and to vote for my candidate for better dividend of democracy”, he said.

Benjamin, however, appealed to political candidates in the election not to see the election as a do-or-die affair.

“Politics is a game and not a fight. No matter what the outcome of the election might be, the winner and the loser should see themselves as one”, he said.

He commended INEC for timely arrival at the polling unit.

Also speaking, Oladipo said she came out early to vote because of her desire for peace and development of the state.

She said she believed that her preffered  candidate would fulfil his campaign promises.

Oladipo, who claimed to be 90 years of age, appealed to electorate to come out and vote.

Miss Asogwa Ngozika, the Presiding Officer of the polling unit, said they arrived at the polling unit at 6:30 am.

Ngozika said the electorate were also orderly.

