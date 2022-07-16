Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Northern CAN Youths Threaten Lalong

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe



The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWI-CAN) in the 19 Northern states and Abuja has sent a warning message to the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong of their readiness to come all out against the Muslim-Muslim Presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a strong worded press release signed by its Chairman, Evangelist Musa D Misal and Secretary, Sarafa Adekunle Oyewo, sent to journalists in Gombe yesterday, the youths who rejected the APC’s Tinubu/Shettima ticket in all its ramification promised to mobilise their teaming members to distance themselves from what they described as “evil and satanic plot to Islamise Nigeria.”

Apart from calling on chairman of the Northern Governor’s Forum to call for a meeting of all Northern APC Christian members to chart a way forward or he be termed a puppet of the Hausa/Fulani oligarchy, they also called on all Northern APC Christian members to withdraw their support for Tinubu/Shettima candidacy.

According to them, “ We call on our father, the Executive Governor of Plateau State and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong to convene a meeting of all APC Northern Christians to chart a way forward or else he may be seen to be a puppet of the Hausa/Fulani oligarchy.”

They expressed shock with the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate of Bola Ahmed Tinubu despite all calls by well-meaning Nigerians of both faiths to the contrary.

The YOWI-CAN group said, “Now that the die is cast and the APC has come out to tell us that there is no credible and competent northern Christian worthy to be Vice President of Nigeria, we the entire northern Christian youth reject this in all its ramification and will mobilise our teaming members to distance themselves from this evil and satanic plot to Islamise Nigeria.”

Parts of the release reads thus, “Furthermore, we shall ensure that we strategise and protect the votes so that the evil plotters will not rig the elections. I assure you that we have millions of voters to make the change possible.

“We call on our northern APC Christian politicians to take the path of honour and immediately resign their support for Tinubu and his running mate.

“Finally, we will resist in all legally possible ways this unnecessary provocation of the northern Christian people and will ensure that we mobilise against any northern Christian who still sees a future in the Tinubu/Kashim ticket,” it vowed.