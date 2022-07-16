Kenny Ogungbe to Discover Next Afrobeats Superstars

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Oldie ‘Keke’ Ogungbe is on the verge to hit big a second time on the Nigerian music scene. Ogungbe, remarkably known for successfully discovering talent and making a major impact with his Kennis Music, AIT Jamz, later Primetime Africa Jamz, is set to mould a new generation of Nigerian music acts that will reign supreme on the global scene.

The ace Nigerian music producer and Chief Executive Officer of Kennis FM will bring his exploits, experiences, panache and global knowledge of the industry to the fore as the lead judge on The Naija Star Search Reality Show powered by StarTimes, which audition ends tomorrow Sunday July 17. The eventual winner will go home with N10m cash prize, as well as other consolation prizes.

Speaking on the music reality show, Ogungbe said, “It’s the Joy of seeing Africa setting standards on music mainstream across the globe. The history we have created as Africans, especially Kennis Music being one of the major pioneers of the evolution of Afrobeats, is truly priceless.

“The history is not complete without mentioning some of our artists that played prominent roles in achieving this great height. The likes of 2baba, Dbanj, JJC Skills, Sound Sultan, and many others popularly known across the globe, who do not only print Afrobeats in gold in the hearts of many, both home and abroad, but also make Nigeria Proud.

“This has also opened opportunities to Nigerian youths today doing really well in music, with the likes of Burna Boy who is not just nominated for Grammy but brings it home to us. This joy for me transcends just being part of history but also being able to give platforms to Nigerian youths with great talent to showcase themselves.

“Thus, this July, we are introducing Naija Star Search. Naija Star Search is a reality show aimed at discovering the next generation of afrobeats superstars, courtesy of StarTimes.” ‘Baba Keke’ as he’s fondly called bestrides the Nigerian music scene, airwaves and continues to shine having emerged as one of the pioneer modern broadcasters and music producers in Nigeria.