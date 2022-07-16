Highlife Soes Speaks On His Greatest Challenge So Far

Fast-rising music act, Silas Nwachukwu Marshal, popularly known as Highlife Soes, has shed lights on his journey so far as a musician. For him, he has faced many battles, won some, lost some.

However, as a artiste, he also has some peculiar challenges that face most of the growing talents in Nigeria. He is not left out.

“You know, everybody has one issue or the other and being an artiste, you are faced with another set of issues. For me, my greatest challenge has been fixing my family.”

He then continued: “I always want my family to be fine and see them smiling. I keep trying my best to make sure that happens. Secondly, funding your career alone as an independent artiste has not been easy. It takes determination and doggedness to do that.”

Speaking further, he opined that there will always be hurdles for the glorious one, hence, he keeps working around the clock and praying to be more successful.