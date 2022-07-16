Emenike: Struggle for Abia Liberation Remains on Course

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



The struggle for the liberation of Abia State from the forces of stagnation remains on course and would be successfully concluded with victory at the polls in 2023, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ikechi Emenike has said.

He stated this during a meeting with aspirants of Abia APC who were not successful at the party primaries, saying that they should remain steadfast with the goal of the party “which has always been to uplift Abia State”.

The Abia APC leader told the former aspirants that losing the party tickets was not the end of the world as they would still be rewarded in other ways if the main opposition takes control of Abia in 2023.

“We must work together as a team,” he told them, adding that the positive sacrifices made by every party member would resonate and ensure electoral triumph for all the party candidates come 2023.

The governorship standard-bearer said that people had often confronted him with the question of why he has remained in the struggle for the liberation of Abia, adding that he won’t rest until Abia truly becomes God’s Own State not just in name but in deed.

He said that once Abia is removed from the hands of those who have been mismanaging the state, it would become beneficial to everybody once the state is put in proper shape with good governance.

“If Abia is repositioned we will all triumph. It is going to be a win-win situation for everybody,” he assured.

Emenike lamented that Abia has degenerated so bad that no Abian could afford to sit on the fence and watch bad leaders run their beloved state aground.

He stated that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was already jittery and has been doing everything to undermine Abia APC which it sees as its only threat, adding that APC remains the only party in Abia today that PDP has failed to control.

He, therefore, called on all well-meaning Abians and residents to rally round him to rescue the state and set it on the path of accelerated development.

Since after the party primaries, the Abia APC governorship candidate has been engaged in healing wounds, assuaging hard feelings, calming frayed nerves and making peace in a bid to build a formidable APC force to oust the ruling PDP and end its vicious grip on Abia.