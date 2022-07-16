  • Saturday, 16th July, 2022

CAN Chairman, Priest Kidnapped in Kaduna

The Catholic Diocese  of Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has announced abduction of Rev. Fr. John Cheitnum and  Rev. Fr. Donatus Cleopas.

Chietnum is the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a statement, the Chancellor of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, said that the two priests were kidnapped on Friday at the rectory of Christ the King Catholic Church, Yadin Garu, in Lere Local Government Area.

“It is with great pain that we announce to you the kidnapping of two of our priests: Rev. Frs. John Cheitnum and Donatus Cleopas.

“The sad event occurred around 5:45 p.m. on July 15, 2022.

“It happened shortly after the two priests, who were on their way to a function at a different parish, arrived at the parish rectory of Christ the King Catholic Church, Yadin Garu in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State,” he said.

Okolo solicited prayers for quick release of the two priests, while cautioning residents against taking laws into their hands.

He said that the church would use every legitimate means to secure the safe release of the priests. (NAN)

