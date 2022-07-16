Breaking: Osinbajo in Hospital for Surgery

Latest Headlines
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo ìs in the hospital for a surgical procedure, his spokesman, Laolu Akande, has disclosed.
In a statement Saturday evening, Akande said the surgery was “on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash.”
The vice presudent’s aide said his doctors would give an update of the treatment later on Saturday