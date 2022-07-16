ArtGidi Sets July 18 for Nelson Mandela International Day Art-exhibition

Sunday Ehigiator

In commemoration of the Nelson Mandela International Day annually celebrated on July 18, ArtGidi, a foremost art e-commerce platform focused on the promotion of African arts is set to hold its maiden one-week (July 18 to July 23, 2022) online charity art exhibition, themed, ‘Holding On’.

Addressing Journalists during a recently held press briefing, ArtGidi CEO, Rufus Ashiru noted that the exhibition would feature works of artists of different cadres including iconic artists such as Dr Kunle Filani, Tola Wewe, Jossy Ajiboye, Mufu Onifade and John Onabrakpeya.

Other participants whose works are expected at the event include, Adubi-Mydaz Makinde, Gbenga Ajiboye, Oladejo Akande, Olushola Obayan, Olubunmi Oyesanya-Ayaoge, Ogochukwu Ejiofor, Aina Felix, Achike Anayo, and Ifedilichukwu Chibuike amongst others.

According to Ashiru, the online charity exhibition would see artists donate at least 5 per cent of proceeds from the sales of their artworks to the Funda Wazi Foundation for charity purposes. He added that Funda Wazi Foundation is a family-oriented foundation owned by a South African but based in Nigeria, whose activities over the years have encouraged people that otherwise wouldn’t have been encouraged, to be the best version of themselves.

“We are impressed by what they have been doing to help the underprivileged Nigerian populace, especially in most interior parts of the country, and this is just a gesture to support their activities while also emulating the principles of Nelson Mandela.

“Artgidi.com is a unique ecosystem that brings together African artists of all genres, calibres and cadres on the one hand and art enthusiasts and collectors on the other, making it easy for the former to find a perfect medium of expression and an outlet to exchange their talents for handsome rewards, and for the latter to source authentic African arts at the best prices possible.

“The Nelson Mandela International Day is an important window for African artists, not only to extol the virtues of the great Mandela but one that turns the attention of the entire globe to Africa. The best of African arts will also be on display, and it is one of the best times to source African arts.

“The exhibition would provide buyers with a great window to acquire masterpieces at bargain prices. As icing on the cake, Artgidi is offering free worldwide delivery on some categories of works. The process of buying works for this exhibition is easy. All a buyer or art collector needs to do is to just click, bid and buy. All a buyer needs to do is to visit our webside artgidi.com/auctions and follow the prompts.”

