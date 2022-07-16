Adeleke Wins Polling Unit in Ede

Latest Headlines
Deji Elumoye in Osogbo
The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, has won on his polling unit in Ede North local government area.
In a result declared at Polling Unit 09, Ward 02, Abogunde, Ede North LGA, Saturday afternoon, Adeleke pulled 218 votes followed by incumbent governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Adegboyega Oyetola who scored 23 votes while Accord party got 1 vote.