  • Saturday, 16th July, 2022

Adeleke Wins Polling Unit in Ede

Nigeria | 2 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Osogbo 

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, has won on his polling unit in Ede North local government area.

In a result declared at Polling Unit 09, Ward 02, Abogunde, Ede North LGA, Saturday afternoon, Adeleke  pulled 218 votes followed by incumbent governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Adegboyega Oyetola who scored 23 votes while Accord party got 1 vote.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.