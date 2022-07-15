Worker Sues Ex-employer for Alleged Wrongful Dismissal, Demands N100m Damages

Fidelis David in Akure

An ex-Employee of the Guinness Nigeria Plc, Ntima Chika Anya, has sued the firm over what he termed as wrongful termination of his appointment as a Territory Manager (llorin/Offa Territory, Ilorin Sales Area).

Chika took the company to the National Industrial Court in Akure, yesterday, and demanded N100 million as damages for the alleged unlawful sacking.

The defendants in the suit are Guinness Nigeria Plc, and Mr. Moshood Adejoro, who was his former Line Manager (an employee with the firm till date).

Chika is praying the court to hold that his sacking on October 30, 2020, does not follow due process; his restriction from proper medical attention/denial of opportunity to go on annual leave even after presentation of medical report from the hospital which indicated that his blood pressure was constantly on the rise and thus required prompt medical attention; imposition of about to expire products(Dubic Malt Pet) on the employee to sell (knowing fully well of the implications); infringement on the employee’s fundamental human right; disabling his device and removal of his name from the database two weeks before the end of his appointment among others.

Chika also claimed that there was no Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) initiated by the firm as there was no sign-off document as at August 2020, which the second defendant claimed was to be re-visited and also the basis for the termination of his appointment.

The claimant was represented by Mr. Durodoluwa Oyeyiola of the Legal Aid Council.

The case was supposed to be heard but Justice K. D. Damulak, said there was no proof that the other party has received the motion to relist the case.

Justice Damulak, therefoe, fixed November 1, 2022, for relisting of the matter.