OJUDE OBA 2022: Ijebus’ Show of Resilience, Cultural Integrity 

The astonishing sight of ‘Regberegbe’- the age grades in Ijebuland-on parade, defying the downpour at the Awujale Pavilion, Ijebu Ode, Ogun state last Monday is a proof of the Ijebus’ collective resilience, social life supremacy and cultural rebirth. Yinka OIatunbosun reports.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the biggest homecoming festival of the Ijebus, Ojude Oba Festival returned to its traditional venue with the air of festivity and colour on July 11 at the Awujale Pavilion, Ijebu Ode. This year makes it the 62nd year since the Ogbagba II Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Adetona ascended the throne and in step with the tradition, the people, according to the age grade system known as ‘Regberegbe’ paid homage to the king- the longest serving monarch in Nigeria.

A product of a respectable group of the Yorubas, the Ijebu Regberegbe system is an age-long tool for preserving the value system of exemplary mentorship, mutual respect of one another and promotion of self-esteem among the Ijebu populace. Being a cherished tradition, the age grade system of a three-year age bracket had survived colonial rule despite the huge criticisms against it by the colonisers.

Inside the pavilion sat an assortment of age groups, predominantly clad in aso-oke and lace fabrics- and the women in colourful headgears. With the theme, “The Return of Ojude Oba,’’ the festival had as special guest of honour, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu who was received by the host governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun alongside the pulsating beats from the live band stand. Musiliu Ishola, the legendary Apala singer and son of the pioneer Apala musician, Haruna Ishola entertained the audience with classics like “Opon Apala Ti Sun’’ and “Soyoyo’’ while also serving as a commentator, announcing the arrival of dignitaries and articulating their resume in his lyrics. In sheer defiance of the relentless rain, the age groups danced without umbrellas for hours-unruffled by their soaked outfits and beautiful accessories. Every age group is uniformly dressed, setting each apart from another.

The Ijebu Traditional Council, in a goodwill message, described the festival as “a globally acclaimed tourist attraction.’’ This sentiment was shared by the Group Chief Executive, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Plc, Mr. Ladi Balogun, in a goodwill message that attests to the institution’s support of the Ijebuland’s rich cultural heritage.

“FCMB has been a major supporter of the Ojude Oba festival for almost two decades and it has been a mutually beneficial journey. As a purpose beyond profit corporation, we understand that culture is an essential component of sustainable development. It is an important factor in building social inclusion, eradicating poverty and stimulating progress.’’

The Chairman, Ojude Oba Festival Planning Committee, Otunba Wahab Osinusi in his appreciation speech to the royals, sponsors and global audience called for moderation in celebration. The road leading up to the venue was a mix of people- traders, on-lookers, photographers, DJs, dancers as well as law enforcement officers pushing back at a handful of desperate youths seeking to forcefully gain entry to the pavilion which seems to be smaller than the crowd it pulls.

Away from the festival grounds, a white limousine pulled up-its distinguished occupant, Otunba Subomi Balogun, the founder, FCMB Group, Plc clad in white alighted in front of his magnificent residence. The white house bore resemblance to the front view of all FCMB architecture. The 88-year old businessman, who has worn strictly white clothes for almost 50 years, also rode on the festival horses as a child in Ijebu Ode.

He recounted the travails of his ancestors during the colonial rule, the opposition to pagan worship and how the Oba Adesimbo Tunwase allowed Islam and Christianity to thrive in Ijebuland without stifling the culture of the people. He gave the first land to the British colonisers to build the first church in Ijebu and a land for the Muslims’ annual prayers at the Central Mosque.

“As a patriotic Ijebu, I have 200 branches of FCMB in Nigeria but made sure we had one first in Ijebu Ode,’’ “I built the first museum in honour of my progenitor, Oba Adesimbo Tunwase, the 47th Awujale of Ijebu Ode. He was the one reigning when the British came and defeated us at the Imagbon war. I built a museum where you can have the history of the Ijebus from the reign of my ancestors. The Tunwase Museum was built when I turned 80,’’ he declared.

The FCMB logo derived the horse emblem from that cultural heritage. As an institution, FCMB is proud to support the heritage of the people. Furnished with live broadcast, Ojude Oba festival has a global reach. In a glowing tribute to Oba Adetona by the Bobagbimo of Ijebu, Dr. Fassy Adetokunboh Yusuf, the monarch was described as the “originator of modern Ijebu nation, an advocate of excellent values, religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence.’’