Ohanaeze Optimistic of Peter Obi’s Victory in 2023

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The vice president of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke –Ogene yesterday said the group was confident of Obi’s victory in 2023.



Okeke-Ogene who spoke with journalists in Awka, expressed dissatisfaction over the choice of a Muslim -Muslim ticket by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).



He said Ohanaeze Ndigbo would give Obi the necessary support and encouragement to actualise his aspiration and change the narrative in the country.

“We appeal to the new Nigeria movement in support of Obi and the Labour Party (LP) to disregard and ignore self-centered individuals in the south-east who are speaking from both sides of their mouths.



“The youths of Nigeria were out and determined to take ownership of the country from the old order,” he added.

Okeke -Ogene said votes must count in 2023 elections and that it would no longer be business as usual, which according to him, would birth a new Nigeria.

He added that: “The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, represents the face of a new Nigeria without any ethnic coloration.



“Obi’s emergence had engendered a tsunami like movement across the country, made up of Nigerians from all ethnic groups in the country.

“It is now clear that any attempt by one religion to dominate the political structure could only widen the gap of mistrust and destroy the delicate sense of tolerance cultivated over the years,” he said.