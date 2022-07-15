  • Friday, 15th July, 2022

Ohanaeze Optimistic of Peter Obi’s Victory in 2023

Nigeria | 1 min ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The vice president of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke –Ogene yesterday said the group was confident of Obi’s victory in 2023.


Okeke-Ogene who spoke with journalists in Awka, expressed dissatisfaction over the choice of a Muslim -Muslim ticket by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).


He said Ohanaeze Ndigbo would give Obi the necessary support and encouragement to actualise his aspiration and change the narrative in the country.
“We appeal to the new Nigeria movement in support of Obi and the Labour Party (LP) to disregard and ignore self-centered individuals in the south-east who are speaking from both sides of their mouths.


“The youths of Nigeria were out and determined to take ownership of the country from the old order,” he added.
Okeke -Ogene said votes must count in 2023 elections and that it would no longer be business as usual, which according to him, would birth a new Nigeria.
He added that: “The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, represents the face of a new Nigeria without any ethnic coloration.


“Obi’s emergence had engendered a tsunami like movement across the country, made up of Nigerians from all ethnic groups in the country.
“It is now clear that any attempt by one religion to dominate the political structure could only widen the gap of mistrust and destroy the delicate sense of tolerance cultivated over the years,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.