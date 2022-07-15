  • Friday, 15th July, 2022

Lotus Bank Marks First Anniversary, Rolls out Initiative for Environmental Sustainability

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

As part of a series of activities rolled out to commemorate the first anniversary of Lotus Bank, a non-interest financial service provider, it collaborated with the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) to promote environmental sustainability through tree planting. 

The exercise that engaged stakeholders along Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, added a handful of saplings to the environs in a bid to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) levels, a major culprit of climate change. 

Managing Director/CEO, Lotus Bank, Kafilat Araoye explained that the exercise was a means to encourage the culture of environmental conservation that will lead to the prosperity of businesses. 

“What we’ve seen happening now is alarming,” she began. “Instead of us planting trees we are cutting them. Due to its ‘growth’ significance, we chose a tree as our logo and have committed ourselves to supporting environmental friendliness. The tree-planting project will be a continuous exercise”

Additionally, the bank has adopted innovative tech channels to reduce its reliance on paper for daily operations. 

“In our bank, just to show that we support afforestation and not deforestation, we have paperless devices. We have tablets where you can make transfers without filling out forms to encourage people on the need to protect the environment,” she concluded. 

Executed ahead of the Lagos State Tree Planting Day, the collaboration with LASPARK ensures a continued culture of not only reducing carbon emissions but also contributing to the beautification of the mega city. 

“I believe it is the beginning of a bigger partnership,” General Manager, LASPARK, Adetoun Ibilola Popoola explained. “It is one where we are going to be planting more trees around Lagos, as well as doing some beautification and housekeeping in Lagos.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.