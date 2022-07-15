Lotus Bank Marks First Anniversary, Rolls out Initiative for Environmental Sustainability

As part of a series of activities rolled out to commemorate the first anniversary of Lotus Bank, a non-interest financial service provider, it collaborated with the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) to promote environmental sustainability through tree planting.

The exercise that engaged stakeholders along Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, added a handful of saplings to the environs in a bid to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) levels, a major culprit of climate change.

Managing Director/CEO, Lotus Bank, Kafilat Araoye explained that the exercise was a means to encourage the culture of environmental conservation that will lead to the prosperity of businesses.

“What we’ve seen happening now is alarming,” she began. “Instead of us planting trees we are cutting them. Due to its ‘growth’ significance, we chose a tree as our logo and have committed ourselves to supporting environmental friendliness. The tree-planting project will be a continuous exercise”

Additionally, the bank has adopted innovative tech channels to reduce its reliance on paper for daily operations.

“In our bank, just to show that we support afforestation and not deforestation, we have paperless devices. We have tablets where you can make transfers without filling out forms to encourage people on the need to protect the environment,” she concluded.

Executed ahead of the Lagos State Tree Planting Day, the collaboration with LASPARK ensures a continued culture of not only reducing carbon emissions but also contributing to the beautification of the mega city.

“I believe it is the beginning of a bigger partnership,” General Manager, LASPARK, Adetoun Ibilola Popoola explained. “It is one where we are going to be planting more trees around Lagos, as well as doing some beautification and housekeeping in Lagos.”