 Lagos Most Luxurious Nightclub, Secrets Palace Set to Launch SPOB

Secrets Palace Open Bar aka SPOB is the coolest Wednesdays adventure in Lagos. Debuting on July 20, 2022.

Secrets Palace is considered the most luxurious in terms of five-star luxury and entertainment that’s second to none.

Hidden in the ultra-exclusive neighborhood of king of Elegushi, Secrets Palace boasts plush fittings and extravagantly royal finishes. It’s a fine example of unmatched luxury.

On July 20, 2022, Secrets Palace will host its maiden SPOB event. It promises to be exciting. Take off time for the black carpet is scheduled for 9pm, while the main groove starts from 11pm to 1am. Rave of the moment, Asake is billed to thrill the high-flying guests on the opening day.

SPOB is best described as the “Buffet of Shots and Liquor mixes” happening every Wednesday from 11pm to 1am.

Other attractions include international exotic dancers from the U.S A, Dominican Republic and South Africa. And of course the buffet service of shots and Liquor mixes where eligible guests can drink as much as they want for just a token.

Dubbed the most anticipated event of the month, SPOB is set for a historic moment in the history of Nigeria’s hospitality industry.

Secrets Palace is owned by Seyi Ademoye, better known as Sheyman, a serial entreprenuer of international repute.

