Insecurity: Nigeria, China Sign Agreement on Intellectual Security Project

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria and China have signed a bilateral intellectual agreement to find lasting solutions to the challenges of insecurity in both countries.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, said Nigeria and China have challenges of insecurity and that the two countries need to work together in harmony to ensure peace in their countries, Africa and the world.

Jianchun, who spoke after the signing ceremony between China’s Contemporary World (Nigeria) Magazine and the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution of Nigeria (IPCR) yesterday in Abuja, emphasised on the need to have peace for development, growth and sustainability.

He said: “China and Nigeria have issues of insecurity, we need peace, therefore, we must work together to find resolutions to these problems

“We need harmony in integration, society, culture that will enable us achieve peace, development and sustainability.”

He said China is looking at ways to make Nigeria a developed country and also make the African continent developed.

“We are looking at ways through which we can make Nigeria a developed country and the rest of Africa as well through infrastructure, ICT and good governance”

According to him, “with the signing of this agreement Nigeria becomes the first African country to sign an agreement with China on peace and security.”

He explained on the need to have service oriented leaders and not those who just seek to grab power. And that China was faced with the challenges being faced by Nigeria many years ago.

He said if the political parties gets it right in chasing after service rather than just to get power, Nigeria would become like China.

The Director Institute For Peaces and Conflict Resolution, Dr. Bakut Bakut, in his remarks said: “This agreement is a boost to our partnership which is a continuation of what the country has been doing with the republic of China which will focus more on Africa, world peace and security.

“The magazine is focused on non-sentimental issues such as environment, culture, economics, and others.

“Contributions to the magazine will be 60 per cent China, 40 per cent Nigerian and the magazine will cost N1000 due to subsidy from the Chinese. The magazine will be officially launched in September and it’s going to be quarterly.”

If we have enough money to prevent insecurity, there would be no need for the army to be collecting money to fight insecurity.

The magazine when in circulation will go to higher institutions of learning to enlighten the minds of the citizenry on the need to have peace.