Hundreds of APC Members Defect to PDP in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



Hundreds of the members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti Local Government council of Kwara State have dumped the party for the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the next year general elections.

The defectors were led by Hon. Bola Daramola from Opin ward of the local government council of the state.

Receiving the defectors at Isolo-opin yesterday , the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP for next year general elections, Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola, expressed confidence in the victory of the party.

Makanjuola assured them of justice, fairness and equity amongst members of the PDP and called on others who are yet to join to do so.

The former House of Representatives member, who described the event as ‘Operation Bring Back Our Members’, expressed delight that the returnees, led by Hon. Daramola, are former members of the PDP who had left the party for one reason or the other.

Makanjuola therefore, charged them to use their political weight to ensure victory for the party come 2023 and beyond.

He, however, appealed to both old and new members of the PDP in Kwara South and the state at large, to work together in peace and harmony and emphasized on the supremacy of party decisions.

He said: “We are here today to receive Hon. Bola Daramola and his team, who have decided to rejoined the PDP. We are here to make another history, the history of receiving our people, some of whom we laboured for this party together.

“It is welcome back home for these members sitting here today. They travelled somewhere and now they have returned to their abode where they are truly valued and appreciated.

“We are not here to campaign because we don’t want anybody to indict our party, we are here to harmoniously receive our people and to give assurances of a better treatment for all in PDP.

“I urge you all to work together for the peace, unity and progress of the party to harness victory in 2023.”

Responding, Hon. Daramola, appreciated the party, especially Hon. Makanjuola, for the pivotal role he played to make the event a success.

He expressed his commitment and readiness to contribute his quota towards ensuring the party’s victory in the coming general elections.

He urged his team to be alive to their responsibility and ensure they work tirelessly for the success of the party in their various units.

Speaking on behalf of the party executives and stakeholders, the Ekiti LGA PDP Chairman, Mr. Felix Agbelusi Olushola, thanked Makanjuola for his leadership and urged the defectors to be dedicated to the party’s principles and ideals, saying the challenges ahead required more commitment and sacrifice.

He noted that the present mandate of Hon. Makanjuola, if elected into office, would help to accelerate the desired socio-economic development of the area with the support of his governor.