HIFL 2022: UAM Tillers Tackle Uniilorin Warriors in Round of 16

The maiden champions of the Higher institution Football league (HiFL) UAM Tillers from the University of Agriculture, Makurdi will tackle the winners of the 2022 Edition of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) football season, Uniilorin Warriors in the round of 16 of the ongoing Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) season.

Second placeholders at the 2021 HiFL season, AAUA Luminaries of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba have also been drawn against the LASU Blazzers of the Lagos State University.

At a draw organised in Lagos, the teams were grouped into four pots for logistical reasons that will ease their movement to honour their games which are scheduled to hold between July and September 2022.

The organisers also unveiled the new team jerseys to be used from the round of 16 through the finals at the draws event.

Speaking Director, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited, Sola Fijabi acknowledged the efforts of all participating schools and encouraged them to maintain their sportsmanlike conduct as the games go on.

“We are now at a very exciting stage of the league. What was witnessed during the qualifiers was the tip of the iceberg. The schools are ready and what we assured lovers of collegiate sports is double excitement. We appreciate the support of NUGA and our sponsors including StanbicIBTC, BOLD and the Lagos State Internal Revenue Services (LIRS) as we strive to deliver value to all our stakeholders,,” Fijabi said.

All the sponsors of the HiFL were represented at the draw ceremony. They include; Manager Brand, Events and Sponsorship, StanbicIBTC, Oyelakin Omolewu; Group Marketing Director, Jotna Nigeria (the Lacasera Company) Emmanuel Agu and Brand Manager, Indomie Relish, Jumoke Aremu.

In the other draws, the Sahel zone matches will feature, the defending champions, Unimaid Desert Warriors logging it out with BUK Stallions; FUTMINNA Transformers against KSU Steelers, and KASU Crocs against ATBU Bravehearts. While the Coaster Zone will have UNN Lions against Uniport Sharks; DELSU Titans against IAUE Minders while EKSU Mountaineers battle FUOYE Dazzlers.

Matches in the round of 16 will commence in July and run through September when the final four teams will play in a Super Four tournament scheduled for Lagos. UNIMAID Desert Warriors from the University of Maiduguri are the defending champions of the league.