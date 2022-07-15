Groups Partner on Employability, Job Creation

Mary Nnah

Odogbolu Local Government Chairman, Hon. Ladejobi Shuaib has expressed willingness to partner Detola Abike Mogaji Memorial Foundation (DAMMF) and Havas Nigeria, a marketing solution company for employment generation for the LG youths.

Held at the local government secretariat in Odogbolu, Ogun State last Thursday, the Wealth Creation Scheme is a partnership program aimed at engaging and training dozens of youths in the customer relationship and financial management sector.

After training, the successful trainees will be independently certified, and work under probation for the financial institution with the opportunity to get promoted to a full staff of the institution.

The Executive Chairman, Hon Ladejobi Shuaib, who was represented by the Vice-Chairman, Hon. Ireti Adenugba while commending DAMMF and Havas Nigeria said the initiative is a welcome addition to the capacity-building landscape.

He said it is coming at a most appropriate time, a period that requires urgent and ambitious solutions to the lingering national problems of unemployment and unemployability.

He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to partner with the private sector in creating wealth through a public-private partnership with a financial institution and a non-profit organisation domiciled within the LGA to empower and strengthen the teeming youths of the local government.

Speaking at the event, the promoter of, DAMMF, Mr. Mogaji Olatunde said the aim behind The Wealth Creation Scheme is for the greater benefit of creating jobs for the teeming youth of the Odogbolu Local Government, as well as addressing the significant skills gaps in Nigeria.

Also speaking at the training session, Hon Oguntade Oluwaseun, an aspirant for Odogbolu State Constituency urged the local government youths to be up and doing to take up the opportunity to create a means of livelihood for themselves and shun social vices.

The Director, Operation Havas Nigeria, Mr. Dare Oyegbola said, “we believe that initiative like this will strive to make the youths more employable in today’s workspace and foster financial inclusion and entrepreneurial opportunities for young people in Odogbolu Local Government.

“Thereby giving them an environment that will enable them to earn while communicating and sensitising the people on the importance of being prudent.”

The Chairman, Hon. Ladejobi further encouraged the youths to take up the opportunity as a step towards getting better, especially the customer relationship training which is a very important skill in the world now.