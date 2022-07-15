Civil Society Advises Nigerians to Reject Money Bags, Vote Competence in 2023

Gideon Arinze in Enugu



Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Coalition of Civil Society, Workers and Human Rights Defenders has advised Nigerians to reject money politics and vote for credible candidates who would turn around the fortunes of the nation.

The coalition also expressed appreciation with the level of interest being exhibited by the electorates in trying to register and get their permanent voter cards ahead of the election.

Convener of the Coalition, Comr. Osmond Ugwu, gave the advice yesterday while addressing newsmen on the mission of the coalition to the society and declaration of its position on contemporary social issues as they affect the nation, the South-east and Enugu State.

Ugwu, who doubles as President of International Solidarity for Peace and Humanitarian Initiative, said that the time has come for Nigerians to end electoral manipulations and merchandising of elective offices by politicians.

“To this end, we call on the electorates not to vote for anybody that uses money to buy their victory during the primaries as president, governor or representatives at the state and national assembly levels,” he said.

He maintained that electorates must also begin to inquire into the antecedents of all political aspirants as part of efforts to tackle corruption in public offices.

“We just all join the crusade of holding elected and appointed officials accountable at all levels to ensure that their actions are in line with justice, due process and rule of law,” he said.