Chocolate City’s Major AJ Releases Retro-themed EP

For his first project as a musician, Chocolate City’s new signee Major AJ, “Retrobaby” as he is fondly known, creates a whole new sound that sets him apart from his contemporaries. His new EP “Retroverse” is a collection of African funk and disco-inspired music. Boasting five tracks, the EP gives an insight into the mind of Major AJ as he easily conveys his emotions in a very relatable way with strong penmanship.

Kicking off the EP is “Afrodisco” a feel good and catchy song that talks about a toxic relationship with a woman he deeply cares for. “Mr Lover” follows with a hard funk-disco themed vibe that throws you back to Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop Til’ You Get Enough”. It tells the story of the reckless abandonment that comes with new love.

The highlight of the project is the third track, “Taboo”. Inspired by the storyline in the classic Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”, Major AJ talks about a dark, mysterious and dangerous girl that is intoxicating yet irresistible.

In “Ominirascal”, the only record produced by Steph, Major AJ leans heavily into the original Afrobeat sound with the shakers, konga, and the undiluted soprano female vocals that is common in most Fela Kuti songs. He takes us through his efforts to woo the typical strong Yoruba woman.

Closing the EP is “Superstar” an emotional and reflective offering touching on Major AJ’s journey from Kainji town in Niger State in the Northern part of Nigeria. He speaks of the prophecy of rising to superstardom and how he has navigated various disappointments including the death of his father. He uses his experience to inspire others who may be in a similar position to keep dreaming.

Born Ajogwu Vincent on April 8, Major AJ is a songwriter, rapper and singer whose sound is embedded in Afro Fusion. He is from Okpokwu Local government in Benue State but spent his early years in Kainji town, Niger state. His father was a soldier before he died and his mother, an English tutor and trader. As an only child, he grew up following his mother and grandmother to rehearsals in church and from here his love for music was birthed. He attended the University of Ilorin where he studied Computer Science and as time went on, he fell in love with HipHop listening to the likes of Lil Wayne, the Choc Boys and so many others which garnered his love for Rap Music. Though he loved writing and rapping, he knew he could not pursue this professionally until he was done with school so he used that time to refine his craft. He has headlined various shows while in school ranging from Dremo Campus Tour Unilorin and Trybe Ark Fest, among others.