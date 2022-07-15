CHI Pays Accident Claims of Journalist



Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc, for the second time this year, has paid accident claims of another member of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO), who had an incident recently.



The company had promptly paid accident claims of a member who had an accident in February this year.

The recent payment however was for a member who had an accident when the vehicle she was commuting in was hit by an articulated vehicle and she fell off the vehicle while still in motion. She sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.



However, covered under the free group personal accident cover issued to NAIPCO, CHI stepped in to pay the hospital bills of the member while the victim has been discharged from the hospital and she is now in good health.



It will be recalled that there is a running Group Personal Accident Insurance cover worth N24 million Sum Assured given for free to insurance journalists in the country by CHI.



This gesture, according to the company, is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project, to ensure that journalists who are exposed to danger and hazard in the discharge of their duties are adequately protected.



Speaking on the development, the group managing director/CEO, CHI, Mr. Eddie Efekoha said that the gesture was to show the kind of values and respect his insurance firm has for journalism.



According to him, journalism is a risky profession, hence, the need to adequately provide insurance for those covering the insurance industry.

On his part, chairman, National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO), Mr. Chuks Udo Okonta, thanked the insurance firm on the claims paid, stating that, this is a testimony that insurance works and that insurers are actually paying genuine claims.