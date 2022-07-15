  • Friday, 15th July, 2022

Chapel Hill Denham named Nigeria’s Best Investment Bank at 2022 Euromoney Awards for Excellence

Chapel Hill Denham was recognized as the “Best Investment Bank in Nigeria” at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2022; winning the award for the seventh time in 10 years. The Euromoney Awards remain the most coveted accolade for global banks and investment banks.

These Awards come just under a week after the AIHN Nigeria Investment Banking Awards, where the firm won 8 out of 10 awards in the most dominant performance ever by a Nigerian investment bank.

Receiving the award, Bolaji Balogun, Chapel Hill Denham’s CEOsaid: “Humbled and thankful to win the Euromoney Awards for Excellence as Nigeria’s Best Investment Bank for the 7th time in 10 years. Proud of our team and privileged to work with the clients we do, and through the results we deliver for them, we deliver sustainable impact for Nigeria and Africa’s future.”  

About Chapel Hill Denham:

Chapel Hill Denham has a simple and powerful model focused on investment banking and investment management. Chapel Hill Denham is Nigeria and Africa’s leading independent investment bank and Nigeria’s leading alternative asset manager, as well as impact investment firm. Our business is focused on areas accretive to Africa’s and Nigeria’s economic development with funds targeted to Renewable Infrastructure, Real Estate, Digital and Financial Inclusion, Gender and SMEs, Healthcare and Education.

