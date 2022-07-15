Bishop Marioghae: It’s Foolish to Push Muslim-Muslim Ticket

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Presiding Bishop at the Evangelical Ark Mission International (TEAM International), Arerieva Adede Tony Marioghae, has said the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket by the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a foolish idea that posed threat to the fragile unity and trust exiting in Nigeria.



Also, the Catholic Church, yesterday, denied report that the Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has endorsed Senator Kashim Shettima as vice-presidential candidate APC in the 2023 General Election.



Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Marioghae said there was currently a lot of distrust among people of the various faiths, especially, between Christians and Muslims, which makes the choice of the running mate of APC, presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu highly contentious.

He said, “Under the prevailing circumstances, it is foolish to bring a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket though it may be politically right. It is foolish to pursue that course of action.”



Marioghae said, going by the state of affairs in the country, the next president in 2023 must be someone that is young, energetic and competent to deal with the tough economic situation.



“If I were in that situation, I would have looked at the sensitivity of the subject matter so as to calm people down. Muslim-Muslim ticket does not promote trust. When you have two major dominant religion in this country. The proper thing to do is to, for the sake of peace, carry everyone along. It is simply a slap on the faces of Christians to say that in the whole North, we don’t have competent Christians,” he said.



On its part, the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja has dismissed as falsehood and mischievous,report that Archbishop Kaigama endorsed Shettima as the APC vice-presidential candidate.



A statement signed by Director of Communications, Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Fr. Patrick Alumuku, described the endorsement story as fake, adding that mischievous elements were out to drag the name of Kaigama to launder the image of Shettima.



“It has come to the notice of the Department of the Social Communications of the Archdiocese of Abuja a false news which has gone viral on the endorsement of Kashim Shettima as the APC Vice Presidential candidate.

“It is therefore unthinkable that Archbishop Kaigama who knows better the workings of the Church as a top cleric in the Nigerian sphere, would make such alleged endorsement. How could he when such posture contradicts the very essence of his episcopal ministry?”