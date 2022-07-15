  • Friday, 15th July, 2022

Barca Agree New Two-year Deal with Dembele 

Sport | 2 mins ago

Barcelona have agreed a new two-year contract with France forward Ousmane Dembele. 

The 25-year-old’s previous deal with the Spanish side had expired this summer but he has now committed to a fresh deal until 30 June, 2024. 

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 in a deal worth an initial £96.8m and potentially rising to £135.5m. 

He has scored 32 goals and provided 34 assists in 150 games for the club. 

His time with Barcelona has been hampered by injuries but he managed 13 assists and two goals in 32 appearances last season. 

Dembele had been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, and French champions Paris St-Germain. 

