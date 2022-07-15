  • Friday, 15th July, 2022

APC Postpones Unveiling of  Shettima  Till Next Wednesday

Nigeria | 15 seconds ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has postponed the unveiling of a former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, till next Wednesday.


Although no reason was given for the sudden postponement of the unveiling that was supposed to be held  1p.m, it was, however, gathered that a relative of Shettima died and he had to travel to Maiduguri.


Another party source said due to the Osun governorship election, the party leadership didn’t want any distraction and also wanted a full house when the Shettima would be unveiled.


Meanwhile, the Coalition of All APC Support groups, has rejected the nomination of Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate.
The coalition, in a communique yesterday by its Convener, Igwe Ude-umanta, called on party leadership and Tinubu to reconsider Shettima’s nomination.
“We, substantive members of  Coalition of All Progressives Congress Support Groups, here speaking in one voice and unanimously rejecting in totality the recent announcement of former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the Presidential Candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We call on the Leadership of All Progressives Congress, Progressive Governors Forum and His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider the choice on  running mate of the Party, and give  support to  the Nigerian Youths’ nomination of a young Vice Presidential Candidate by picking  Dr Ibrahim Bello Dauda to whom we all rally round and give all our fullest support nationwide ahead of the 2023 presidential election. He is the Nigerian youths symbol.” 

