Akwaaba Travel Market Partners Turquaz Health Tourism

The organisers of AKWAABA African Travel Market have announced a partnership with Turkish firm Turquaz Health Tourism as their Official Exclusive Partner for this year’s AKWAABA event.

Turquaz Health is a health organisation in Turkey, which provides the best medical solution to medical needs with the best quality facilities, cutting edge technology equipment, globally accepted medical doctors and internationally recognized credentials.

Turquaz Health founded by Idil Saguner and Sureyya Umran Alinak are experienced at matching hospitals to the needs of the patients. They will be using their network and connections to bring the best groups to Africa.

According to statement from the firm, “We are very excited to be going into business collaboration with AKWAABA for its 18th edition of AKWAABA African Travel Market.”

Organisers of the biggest Travel and Tourism Expo in West Africa have decided to give a lot of attention to Medical Tourism and Health Insurance at the 2022 Edition of the event. This is because of the Increasing Importance of Medical Tourism in Africa.

According to the Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed who supervises Tourism, Nigerians spent over $1 billion on Medical Tourism in 2021. This underscores the importance of this type of tourism and the need to examine the role of health travels in the growth of tourism and travel.

Turquaz Health Tourism is expected to bring in several Hospital Groups from Turkey to the event.

Turkey is fast becoming the most popular destination for Medical Tourism with its top grade facilities and World Class Care System.

The Turkish hospitals and professionals would be Joining Hospitals from UAE, India and other Asian countries at the First Major Medical Tourism event in Nigeria at the 18th Akwaaba. Nigerian Health Management Organisations and Specialists Hospitals are expected to join them for this event.

The event is billed to hold at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotels & Suites from 31st October to the 1st of November 2022.

Akwaaba African Travel Market is in its 18th Year and has grown over the years into the most important platform for Marketing Travel and Tourism in West Africa and among the Top 5 events in Africa drawing attendance from over 20 countries.