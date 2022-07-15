Afenifere: Buhari’s Lamentation over Tough Presidency, Admission of Incapacity, Failure

Fidelis David in Akure

A Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s lamentation over the toll his official duties had taken on him in the last seven years was an admission of incapacity and failure.



Buhari, on Monday, through a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, described his seven years in office as “tough” saying “I am eager to go”.



Secretary-General of Afenifere, Sola Ebiseni, in a statement in Akure, alleged that the present administration led by Buhari has virtually become a ghost of itself with the players so deflated of the air of legitimacy.



“It was not clear the real import of President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement, when he described his seven years in office as tough and that he was eager to go. If it were before the parties’ conventions when it was thought that there was a hidden agenda to perpetuate his tenure beyond the constitutional limit, it would have been right to suggest that the statement was an assurance to Nigerians and the International community of his commitment to honouring his departure date.



“His assertion of the toughness of the assignment is rather amusing for a man that has seen it all, both as a military ruler and democratically elected leader of his people. Like he has done in the last seven years on vital national issues, the president merely lamented the six months strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASSU) without proffering any solution or giving any assurance on how soon the youths of this country would return to school.

“Notwithstanding, the laughable self-assessment of surpassing his predecessor in the provisions of infrastructure and the somewhat juvenile nostalgia of having not visited his hometown in one year, the Daura lamentation is both an admission of incapacity and failure, the natural consequence or effect of which is to take a bow and relieve himself of further torment by a duty of mutual disaster to the labourer and more so to the farm owners.”