2023: Kwankwaso Picks Idahosa as Running Mate

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has picked Bishop Isaac Idahosa as his running-mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.



Kwankwaso, in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Aide, Muyiwa Fatosa, said Idahosa would be officially unveiled to Nigerians on Monday 18th July, 2022 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja by 10am.



The former governor of Kano State, revealed that the choice of Idahosa was made after careful considerations and meticulous screening of more than 20 prospective candidates all of whom were eminently qualified to run with him.



“Idahosa was selected because of his outstanding record, his impeccable integrity, his broad understanding of the Nigerian State and its contemporary challenges, his undiluted commitment to improving the conditions of Nigerians, and his sincere believe that a new and better Nigeria is possible if we work together with sincerity, tolerance, competence, and faith,” he said, adding that he was also selected, because he represented the definition of a true role-model for the Nigerian Youth.



Idahosa, 57, is the presiding Bishop and Senior Pastor of the God First Ministry, Lekki Light Centre, Ajah. An indigene of Edo State, he is a trained Automobile Engineer from the Kaduna Polytechnic, with masters and doctoral degrees in theology.



Meanwhile, the National Vice Chairman, North West of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Salihu Lukman, has said Kwankwaso, was not a threat to the ruling party ahead of the 2023 elections.



Lukman, who stated this while speaking with select journalists on Thursday in Abuja, however, said the APC would work hard to achieve success in the forthcoming elections without dismissing anyone.



The party chieftain said the difference between APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties, was that APC was grounded in the minds of the people.