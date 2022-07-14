Stakeholders Urged to Guard Against Harmful Heavy Metals in Raw Material Sourcing

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and Society of Cosmetic Scientists Nigeria, (NICOS) have warned industry players to guard against harmful heavy metals in their raw materials sourcing by ensuring they insist on consumer-friendly formulation.

This is to allow for transparency and healthy sustainable product formulation for consumers of cosmetics products and for reliable and credible supplier chain documentation.

Delivering her speech at NICOS’ annual conference held recently, the President of NICOS, Grace Abamba, said Covid 19 made it possible for anyone not to never underestimate the importance of their industry.

“In the middle of the challenges we face in our daily lives, the fuel scarcity, the Ukraine-Russia conflict which is affecting everywhere in the world, perhaps advancing standards in cosmetics and personal care seems somewhat less important, “she said.

She explained that they have seen double-digit growth in most categories except bath and shower slowing down with falling sales of sanitizers.